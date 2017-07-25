Stolen minivan found submerged in Winston-Salem lake

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A minivan stolen from an Ardmore home on July 15 was found Monday night submerged in a private lake in the southeastern part of Winston-Salem.

Authorities were called about 6:25 p.m. to the scene in the 2700 block of Willard Road.

The Lewisville Fire Department’s dive team determined that no one was inside the vehicle. The dive team then attached a metal cable to the minivan, and a tow truck removed it from the lake.

“We make sure that there are no victims inside,” said Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

