REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Silver Alert for a missing Reidsville woman has been canceled, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

The alert was canceled at the request of the Reidsville Police Department.

Anna Bolden Brown, 79, is approximately 100 pounds, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown eyes, brownish gray hair.

Additional information has not been released.