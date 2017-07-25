Panthers report to training camp at Wofford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Putting the past behind them, the Panthers got a fresh start to the 2017 season as rookies and veterans flocked to Spartanburg's Wofford College campus for training camp.

Move-in day is a good opportunity for players to get mentally set before the real action kicks off Wednesday at Gibbs Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. practice.

Offseason changes went beyond the field to the front office, as the organization fired General Manager David Gettleman last week.

Players tried to maintain focus on winning games and improving their role in each position. One of the big stars to show up to camp was Greg Olsen, who is in the midst of a contract negotiation with the team, entering the final two years of his deal.

"I didn't think it was right to the players," Olsen said. "I didn't think it was right to the guys who count on me to be a leader on this team. Now I'm gonna play out my contract and try to win a Super Bowl."