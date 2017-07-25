× NC woman accused of trying to have husband killed in murder-for-hire plot

GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is accused of trying to hire someone to kill her husband, WSOC reports.

Jessica Philbeck, 31, was arrested and taken to jail after a man told police that she wanted to hire him to kill Thomas Pasour.

Philbeck and Pasour lived together in a house in Gastonia but were separated.

Police haven’t given details of what she reportedly offered to kill Pasour.

An unidentified neighbor said Philbeck was loud and aggressive.

Philbeck and Pasour had rocky pasts and had taken out orders of protection on each other.

In 2010, police stopped Philbeck for impaired driving. They said it appeared she was high on crack and had her 7-year-old in the car with her not restrained.

She is currently locked in a custody battle with her husband over one of their children.

HAPPENING NOW: $1 million bond for woman accused in murder for hire plot. @wsoctv was there as @GPDNC took Jessica Philbeck to jail. pic.twitter.com/2KO3oYfLRu — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) July 24, 2017