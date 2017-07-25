× Men allegedly try to buy drugs from officer, use ATM inside police station for money

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two men were arrested after they allegedly tried to buy cocaine from a police officer and used an ATM inside a police station to pay for it.

An officer had just finished his shift and was walking to his personal vehicle on Sunday when the two men approached him and asked if he would sell them cocaine, WFSB reports.

They then told him they’d have to go to an ATM to get some money, so the officer pointed them towards an ATM inside the lobby of the police station.

Police said the suspects went in and took out $60 to pay the officer. That’s when the officer called for help and the men were arrested.

Their names have not been released and the $60 was taken as evidence.

The Hartford Police Department spokesperson tweeted a picture of the police report on Monday.