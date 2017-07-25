× Man says he stabbed dog to death for siding with girlfriend in arguments

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man claims his girlfriend’s dog would always take her side in an argument. Minutes later, he stabbed the dog, according to a Lee County arrest report.

26-year-old Mike Lado is facing one charge of animal cruelty, resulting in a death.

Lado had been out drinking for several hours and returned home and began arguing with his girlfriend.

Blue was sitting next to his owner, Lado’s girlfriend, during the argument. Blue’s owner told detectives about five minutes after the argument ended Blue slipped out of her collar and followed Lado into the kitchen.

Blue did not approach Lado aggressively, according to the dog’s owner. She told detectives the nearly 2-year-old Boxer Lab was barking and growling at Lado who then reached for a large butcher knife and stabbed the dog twice.

While inspecting the home, detectives say there was a pool of blood in the kitchen where the stabbing happened.

Throughout the home, there were heartbreaking clues which shed light on the last moments of Blue’s life. A trail of blood was found down the hallway leading to the back of the residence.

Detectives wrote in an arrest report that there was blood on the doors at the end of the hallway as if the dog was trying to get through the doors in an attempt to get away from Lado.

When Blue could no longer run, he fell to the ground against one of the doors where he bled out and died.