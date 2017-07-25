× Lexington teen accused of statutory rape

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington teen is accused of statutory rape, according to a press release.

Deputies say Tim Stanford Wells began a relationship with an underage girl between August and October 2016. Around March to April 2017, officials from the girl’s school notified the Department of Social Services of the alleged relationship.

Following an investigation, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist with the criminal aspect of the investigation.

On July 18, investigators obtained warrants for Wells. On July 24, he was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age and three counts of statutory sex offense.

He was taken to the Davidson County jail and placed under a $250,000 secured bond.