Hospice of Davidson County creating pediatric program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- With help from the community, Hospice of Davidson County is creating a pediatric program.

Dr. Jennifer Davis is the medical director at Hospice of Davidson County. She says while thousands of children die in the United States every year, very few receive compassionate end-of-life care.

"What we realized is there are children in our community and county that need this kind of care. They come with families that need a lot of support," Davis said.

The pediatric program will provide family counseling while staff members deliver quality care. Davis says the hospice team builds a bond with the family, giving them the chance to live a some what normal life.

"During the course of us taking care of a child, the mother was able to go back to work and take care of the other children and go to their doctor's appointments and school events," Davis said.

Hospice of Davidson County is a nonprofit. So in order to provide a child and family with emotional and physical support, the organization is turning to the community for help.

"The total goal is $225,000," Director of Community Relations Jan Knox said. "We had a $10,000 commitment from another organization. This is the beginning and we have time to get to the rest of that and I have not doubt the community will support us with that."

The money will go toward buying child-sized equipment, medicine and creating children rooms at Hospice of Davidson County.

Along with the $10,000 donation, Lauren's Ladder contributed $35,000. Lauren's Ladder is a nonprofit dedicated to the well-being of children.

To assist Hospice of Davidson County, visit their website at hospiceofdavidson.org