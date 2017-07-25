Dentist faces charges after 4-year-old girl suffers brain damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A dentist in Texas has been indicted after a 4-year-old girl suffered brain damage during a procedure last year.

Dr. Bethaniel Jefferson faces charges for “intentionally and knowingly by omission” causing serious injury to a child by failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention, KTRK reports.

Nevaeh Hall went to the dentist to have a tooth pulled in 2016. According to KPRC, she was given too many sedatives, which caused reduced oxygen levels to her brain and led to brain damage.

Officials say Jefferson then failed to call 911 for several hours. Now, she can't walk, talk, eat or see.

"Neveah Hall is profoundly brain damaged," said attorney Jim Moriarty. "She's going to be profoundly brain damaged for the rest of her life."

Jefferson was suspended from the practice by the Texas Board of Dental Examiners.