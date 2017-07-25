× Child recovering after shots fired in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 2-year-old child is recovering after shots were fired in a Burlington neighborhood Monday night, according to a news release from Burlington police.

At 9:18 p.m., officers came to the 900 block of Stone Street after a report of shots fired in the area.

A 2-year-old child and his father were outside and told police they saw a man shooting a gun from a parking lot on Anthony Street.

Several shots were fired, the release said. The 2-year-old started to cry and his father noticed blood on the child’s wrist. The father called 911.

EMS responded and treated the child for an injury on his wrist. The injury appeared to be caused from possibly bullet fragments or being grazed by a bullet.

Officers attempted to locate the suspect but were not able to.

Officers were able to locate two spent .45 caliber casings and one unspent bullet in the parking lot where it was reported the suspect was firing from.

Investigators found damage on a brick wall at an apartment on Stone Street, possibly struck by gunfire. It is unclear if anyone at the apartment was the target of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3503.