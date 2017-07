Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- While many veterans showed up in flashy cars, Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel was dropped off at the first day of training camp by his mom.

Samuel, the Panthers' second-round pick out of Ohio State, rolled up to camp at Wofford University in South Carolina, with his mother.

Luckily for him, she gave him some space as he walked into the dorm.

As expected, Twitter had a lot to say about the rookie's choice of transportation:

Curtis Samuel gets dropped off by his mom. Seriously. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 25, 2017

Panthers rookie receiver Curtis Samuel getting dropped off at the dorm… By his mom. Good stuff. — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 25, 2017

Curtis Samuel after practice. pic.twitter.com/FoiKC42gax — Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) July 25, 2017

Curtis Samuel isn't even 21 yet. His mom drove him to camp — so what? She needed the car back. So he's frugal AND a family kid? I love it. — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) July 25, 2017