× Burlington man charged with secret peeping

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is accused of taking inappropriate photos of a woman at a convenience store, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Bobby Ray Boyd Jr., 48, is charged with felony secret peeping.

On May 10, Burlington police were notified of a secret peeping incident at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Maple Avenue.

Officers were told a person took photographs up the skirt of a female customer without her knowledge.

Following an investigation, Boyd was arrested and charged.

Boyd was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.