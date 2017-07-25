× Body of missing NC teen found in lake

PITTSBORO, N.C. — The body of a North Carolina teen who was reported missing last week has been found in a lake, WTVD reports.

Authorities had been searching for Gabriel Boone Cummins since his parents reported him missing on July 19.

The 18-year-old’s body was found in Sugar Lake in Pittsboro shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday. The unofficial cause of death appears to be drowning. His body has been turned over to the medical examiner for analysis.

Dive teams had been searching in areas of water 40-feet deep at Sugar Lake, but the former rock quarry reached depths of 100 feet or more. It is privately owned, but frequently trespassed authorities said.

Deputies say a friend ended up dropping Boone off on Sugar Lake Road, which was the last time anyone saw him.