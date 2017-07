HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have died and a trooper was seriously injured after a wreck in Haywood County, WLOS reports.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 23/74, in front of Barber Orchard.

Trooper Kelly Rhodes said another officer was involved in an enforcement action and someone turned in front of them.

Rhodes confirmed two people have died and the trooper is seriously injured.