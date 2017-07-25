× 3rd person charged in connection with Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A third person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man found dead inside a home in Lexington Saturday night, according to a press release.

On Monday, Nicholas Powell Stutts was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Ricky Dean McDowell.

Deputies responded to a home at 188 Gordon Lane at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a 911 hang-up call. Arriving officers found McDowell dead inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

On Sunday, Edward Joshua Grainger, 26, and Connie Nicole Miller, 20, both of the Silver Valley community, were arrested on murder charges at a Motel 6 in High Point.

Stutts was taken to the Davidson County Jail under no bond.