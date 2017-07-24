Teen accused of driving drunk live streamed crash that killed her sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS BANOS, Calif. -- An 18-year-old California girl is accused of driving under the influence and live streaming the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister.

Obdulia Sanchez was driving her sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, and another 14-year-old girl around 6:40 p.m. Friday when she overcorrected and her car traveled off the edge of the street and swerved to the opposite edge of the roadway, crashing through a barbed wire fence and overturning in a field, KTXL reports.

Authorities say a graphic live Instagram video shows Sanchez before, during and after the deadly crash.

Jacqueline was in the back seat and didn't have a seatbelt on when the car rolled over and ejected her, said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

Family members told KSFN the video was shot by the 18-year-old.

"I killed my sister, but I don't care," Sanchez said in the video. "I killed my sister. I know I'm going to prison, but I don't care. I'm sorry baby. I'm a hold it down."

The other teenage passenger sustained major trauma to her right leg.

Sanchez is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and gross vehicular manslaughter.