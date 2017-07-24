Teacher panhandles for money to buy classroom supplies

TULSA, Okla. — A third-grade teacher in Oklahoma is drawing national attention for standing at an intersection to panhandle for money to buy classroom supplies for her students.

Teresa Danks was seen standing at the intersection on July 18, FOX 23 reports. Her sign read, “Teacher Needs School Supplies! Anything Helps.”

In just six minutes, she made $55 — more than double the amount she makes per hour.

Education budget cuts in Oklahoma have forced Danks to pay for supplies out of her own $35,000 salary, spending around $2,000 to $3,000 extra each year.

“It all adds up week after week and month after month,” Danks told the station. “So, it’s a huge need.”

