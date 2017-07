Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- This edition of Roy's Folks is about the newly-renovated Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy.

They just spent a half-million dollars completely giving the inside of the museum a makeover complete with hi-tech interactive displays and exhibits.

Visitors who had been there before are amazed at the transformation and “Wow!” seems to be the most common reaction.

For more information, visit andygriffithmuseum.com.