Silver Alert issued for missing Reidsville woman

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Reidsville woman, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

Anna Bolden Brown, 79, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Monday at her residence.

Brown is approximately 100 pounds, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown eyes, brownish gray hair and drives a 2002 burgundy Cadillac Escalade displaying tag number WZE6644.

Anyone with any information or who happens to see Brown is asked to contact their local law enforcement or call Rockingham County Communications at (336) 634-3300.