Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 50-year-old man out of Winston-Salem, according to a press release.

Robert Lee Millsaps was last seen at Brookstown Avenue and South Marshall Street around noon Thursday. He walked away from Hawthorne Inn at 420 High St. There is no known direction of travel after that.

Millsaps is black, 6 feet tall and weights around 250 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue, short-sleeved T-shirt, faded blue jeans, blue and gray tennis shoes and an orange watch.

Millsaps suffers from a mental condition which may make it difficult for him to return to his family.

Anyone with information about Millsaps’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.