Safety improvements for Greensboro’s College Hill neighborhood

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Historic nostalgia and community is what attracted neighbors Dan Curry and James Keith to the College Hill neighborhood in Greensboro.

Over the the years, with UNCG's expansion, the residential areas have become congested with pass-through traffic and delivery trucks, unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists.

"We want them to be able to conduct their business the way they need to but also it has to be safe for everybody and right now there's a challenge," Keith said.

With the help of the city's Historic Preservation Commission, neighbors are well on their way to making positive improvements.

Jeff Sovich, city neighborhood planning coordinator, said the idea came out of the city neighborhood plan adopted two years ago.

In 2016, the city contracted with a Dallas, Texas, consulting company called "Team Better Block" worth approximately $55,000.

On Friday, neighbors and volunteers will be installing temporary roadway improvements to determine which work best for the area permanently.

Payment for the permanent construction will be paid for by city taxes from College Hill residents. The estimated total has yet to be calculated .

"This particular intersection, Walker and Mendenhall will be putting in a temporary roundabout and shifting the center line between Walker and Morehead to add in a few onset parking spaces and try to signal to drivers that this is an area where they need to pay attention," Sovich said. "The first phase of temporary treatments will be in place somewhere around 4-8 weeks, then we'll take a look at the results and we'll start a second phase of improvements that will take place in the fall. That second phase should be the culmination of he project and that will give us some very clear ideas of recommendations of permanent improvements in the future."

The temporary improvements include paint that dissolves after six to eight weeks and rubber medians or apparatuses that can be removed after the testing phase .

"This could be a model for a lot of neighborhoods around Greensboro and elsewhere," Curry said.

