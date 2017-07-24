Preston Roberts, from History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men,’ loses battle with cancer

Preston James Roberts, who was featured on History Channel’s show “Mountain Men,” has passed away, according to a Facebook post by his longtime friend and co-worker Eustace Conway.

“Due to complications from an inoperable tumor on his liver, Preston Roberts took his last breath at 3:30pm on Monday July 24, 2017 – in the arms of his beloved wife Kathleen, surrounded by family and loved ones,” Conway wrote on Facebook Monday evening.

Roberts and Conway both appeared on “Mountain Men.” Roberts worked with Conway at Turtle Island Preserve in Watauga County.

“The loss and sadness we feel is indescribable,” Conway wrote.

Roberts was born in 1957, according to his official website. He leaves behind his wife and three adult children.