Police investigating robbery at Greensboro Sheetz

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a Sheetz in Greensboro was robbed Monday morning.

Police say the robbery happened between 5 and 6 a.m. at the Sheetz located at 6930 W. Market St.

West Market Street is the same area that has experienced a spike in violent crimes so far this year. Police say a months-long crime spree is happening to individuals, homes, and businesses on this stretch of road.

Greensboro police call it a "hot spot" for violent crime -- the stretch of West Market Street between Green Valley Road and Friend Way Road.

The Great Stops convenience store, which is nearby, has been robbed four times this summer.