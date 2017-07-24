× Homicide investigation underway after wreck in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway following a wreck in High Point Monday afternoon, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 12:06 p.m., officers came to a traffic accident on Wesley Drive between East Russell and Wise avenues where a vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole and came to rest on its side.

A person reporting the incident to police said the driver had been shot in the area of Wesley Drive and East Russell Avenue prior to the wreck.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Alphonso Macer Jr., of High Point, had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not determined an exact cause of death and a motive for the shooting is unknown, but the incident is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 889-4000.