‘Now you see him, now you don’t’: Watch Richard Petty speed by Randolph County sheriff

LEVEL CROSS, N.C. – Now you see him, now you don’t.

Petty’s Garage in Randolph County has produced a video that shows NASCAR legend Richard Petty speeding by Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves.

The video, which was posted to Facebook on Friday, shows the sheriff responding to a call about a speeding black mustang.

Petty is the driver and speeds by the sheriff at 80 mph.

“Now I see you,” the sheriff says as he actives his lights.

Petty then speeds off at 143 mph, which is symbolic of his No. 43 racing car.

“Now you don’t,” Petty responds.

Russ Stellfox, CEO of Petty’s Garage, said the video is the second in a series that they’re making.

Stellfox told FOX8 that the video was a blast to produce and they have a great relationship with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.