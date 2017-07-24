In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses layoffs affecting more than 200 workers in North Carolina, the slow hike in interest rates for credit cards and more.
NC company to layoff more than 200 workers
-
Federal reserve to raise credit card interest rates
-
Chipotle to offer business degrees for workers, Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike and more
-
Should you give your kids access to your credit card?
-
Market after Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, average credit card debt and more
-
New jobs report, Duke Energy’s rate hike and more
-
-
NC unemployment rate dropping
-
Best NC city to buy a home, mortgage rates fall and more
-
Store closings have tripled so far this year
-
Helping your children be financially literate after college
-
U.S. unemployment hits lowest level since 2001
-
-
Ralph Lauren laying off Triad employees
-
US unemployment hits 4.4%, lowest in a decade
-
Bail bondsmen try to cash in on Mother’s Day: ‘The ultimate gift’