× NC church intern facing multiple child sex charges

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A 19-year-old North Carolina church intern is facing multiple child sex charges including statutory rape.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edmond Tyler Baird on Saturday, claiming he had an ongoing sexual relationship with a minor for the past several months, according to The Daily Herald.

Baird had recently gotten married and started the summer ministry internship at East Tenth Street Church of Christ in Roanoke Rapids.

“I want to emphasize, our concern and our hearts are first and foremost for the victim here and then also for the family,” said Sheriff Wes Tripp. “Tyler was a newlywed and this has blindsided his new wife as well. Our hearts are really just first and foremost for them.”

Baird was suspended without pay.

He faces four counts of statutory rape of a child and six counts of statutory sexual offense with a child. His bond is set at $250,000.