3 injured in shooting at Lexington shopping center

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Three people were injured in a shooting at a Lexington shopping center parking lot.

The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at the Norlex Shopping Plaza on Winston Road.

Lexington police on the scene told FOX8's Susanna Black one person was injured by shrapnel, one person sustained a minor injury and was taken to Lexington Medical Center and one person sustained a serious injury and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The shooting suspect is in custody. An officer near the scene heard the gunshots and was able to chase the suspect down.

Lexington police believe the shooting was random.

No names have been released.