Meet Nautica, FOX8's pet of the week.

She is just over a year old and is very sweet.

Nautica loves people and other dogs.

She is a little shy at first but warms up to people very quickly.

All of her vaccines are up to date and she is ready for a forever home!

For more information, contact the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.