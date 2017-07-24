× Massive stash of drugs, firearms seized from NC couple

SALISBURY, N.C. — Deputies and Homeland Security officers seized a large amount of drugs and firearms from a home in Salisbury last week, WSOC reports.

After investigating Daniel Dewayne Wood, 39, and his wife, Sherry Lynn Wood, 43, deputies found 61 grams of methamphetamine ice, 641 tablets of oxymorphone, 90 tablets of tapentadol, 151 tablets of clonazepam and 25 dosage units of naloxone.

Investigators also found 27 handguns, rifles, including assault weapons and shotguns from the residence, as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition. Deputies are trying to determine if the guns are stolen.

Also found in the home was around $13,000 and a stolen Kawasaki dirt bike.

Daniel Wood was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking opium, possession of firearm by felon and maintaining a dwelling to keep and sell controlled substances. His bond was set at $500,000.

Sherry Wood was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep and sell controlled substances. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Evidence uncovered during the investigation showed that Wood was obtaining some of the prescriptions legally from a pain clinic in Salisbury and then selling his medications.

During the past year, investigators said they have been looking into allegations of Daniel Woods’ involvement in the distribution of methamphetamine and prescription narcotics, as well as the purchasing of large amounts of firearms.

Wood, who had been previously convicted in Rowan County Superior Court in 2006 of felony cocaine possession was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.