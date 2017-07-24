High Point toddler with rare condition beating the odds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- At the Hinshaw house, birthdays for their daughter Journey are a big deal.

"Every birthday is a major accomplishment for her," said Vickie Hinshaw, Journey’s mother.

On Tuesday, Journey turns 2 years old.

She had a pre-birthday celebration on Saturday.

Balloons and birthday signs are still all over the house.

"When we celebrate her birthday, we do ‘em big,” Vickie said.

But Vickie and her husband Gary say the party is about much more than cake and ice cream.

"Every moment is definitely cherished,” Vickie said.

Journey has Trisomy 18, a chromosome disorder similar to Down syndrome.

When Vickie was pregnant, doctors told her that Journey wouldn't live past birth.

"We were told she was incompatible with life and our option was it was going to be a rough life if we chose to keep her,” Vickie said. “The doctors didn't give us much hope."

But two years later, Journey is growing strong.

"She's 2, my goal for her is to be 3," Vickie said.

The couple says it's been rough.

Journey needs 24-hour care.

She can breathe on her own but uses a trach for help.

She also can't walk or swallow food.

But even so, her parents say they have faith that Journey will be here for a long time.

“She's going to be the oldest living person with Trisomy 18,” Vickie said. “That is my goal for her at this point."

The Hinshaws will hold a second birthday party for Journey Tuesday.

They're also using social media to raise awareness of Trisomy 18 through their Facebook page titled "Celebrating Journey."