× Greensboro man accused of murdering his wife

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 44-year-old Greensboro man is accused of killing his wife last week, according to a press release.

At about 3:15 p.m. on July 18, officers were dispatched to 1615 Freeman Mill Road after 27-year-old Tasaria Tasia Glover was found dead inside the home. Preliminary autopsy results say she was asphyxiated.

On Friday, the State Medical Examiners’ office ruled Glover’s death a homicide and on Monday, Theodore Maurice Parker was charged with first-degree murder. Parker and Glover were married at the time of her death.

On July 11, Parker was released from jail and placed on electronic monitoring as part of his parole. On July 16, Glover called police and said that Parker had broken into her home and stolen some property.

Parker was found on July 19 at the Motel 6 at 2838 S. Elm Eugene St. and arrested for interfering with the monitor, the release states. He was taken to jail and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, communicating threats and injury to real property.

Following the murder charge, he remains in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Theodore M. Parker, 44, charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Tasaria T. Glover, 27, on July 18 at her Freeman Mill Rd. home. pic.twitter.com/9w6FQ8KRcc — GSO Police Dept. (@GSO_Police) July 24, 2017