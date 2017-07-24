× Estranged husband accused of shooting wife in NC murder-suicide

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that happened Sunday night, WTVD reports.

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 1300 block of Ditchbank Road in Goldsboro just before 11 p.m. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Karla Ayde-Garcia Arellano dead of a gunshot wound in the bathroom.

Deputies found the woman lying in a pool of blood around her head and face, WNCN reports.

Around midnight, they found the woman’s estranged husband, 35-year-old Javier Garcia Aguilar, slumped over the wheel of a car. Deputies believe he shot himself.

Investigators say the couple had been married and recently separated. But on Sunday, they met and tried to mend the relationship.

During the meeting, they got into an argument. Around 10:30 p.m., Aguilar went to drop their two children off with Arellano’s parents.

After a while, the parents became concerned about their daughter and drove to her home to check on her. That’s when they found her dead in the bathroom.