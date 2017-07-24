× Dale Earnhardt Jr. to join NBC broadcast team after season

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to join the NBC broadcast team after he ends his NASCAR Sprint Cup career.

The driver of the No. 88 Chevy has signed a multi-year on-air deal with the network, according to Sports Business Daily. The deal goes into effect in January.

Earnhardt, 42, will join a broadcast team that includes his former crew chief, Steve Letarte.

Earnhardt announced his retirement in April, saying he wanted the opportunity to go out on his own terms.

“Having influence over my exit only became meaningful when it started to seem most unlikely,” Earnhardt said during the April 25 press conference. “As you know, I missed a few races last year and during that time I had to face the realization that my driving career may have already ended without me so much as getting a vote on the table. Of course, in life, we’re not promised a vote, and that’s especially true in racing.”

His specific role with the team has yet to reveal.