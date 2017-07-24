× Company to bring 770 new manufacturing jobs to Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A wood-based company is bringing approximately 770 new jobs to Davidson County, according to a press release.

EGGER Wood Products is one of Europe’s leading wood-based materials supplier for furniture, wood construction, and flooring industries.

Governor Roy Cooper released a statement on the jobs announcement:

“North Carolina’s legacy as a top state for furniture manufacturing and the availability of a skilled labor force is excellent advantage for EGGER’s first entry into the U.S. market. International manufacturing companies looking to expand in the U.S. will find all the components in North Carolina they need to succeed — including a strong transportation infrastructure, proximity to suppliers and customers, a business-friendly tax environment and of course, access to skilled workers.”

@RoyCooperNC announcing EGGER Wood Products will create close to 800 jobs in Davidson Co., expected to have $1 billion impact on NC @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/EZAsiYLQI4 — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) July 24, 2017