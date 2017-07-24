× Bush’s Baked Beans announces voluntary recall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bush Brothers & Company voluntarily recalled several 28-ounce cans of beans Saturday because of a problem with the side seams on the can.

The recall includes cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar, Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.

The company released a statement that blamed the recall on a temporarily quality issue involving a can supplier. The company stated that the problem is corrected and no other products were affected.

No illnesses have been reported because of the faulty can. The company urges customers to throw out the affected products regardless of whether the beans look or smell OK.

The products affected are:

28-ounce Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory with case UPC of 003940001977 0 and lot codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF,

28-ounce Bush’s Best Country Style with case UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and lot codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR

29-ounce Bush’s Best Original with case UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and lot codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC

Learn more about the recall here.