Body found after Surry County house fire

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after crews found a body following a house fire in Surry County.

Crews responded to the home on Starr Memory Trail at about 8:47 a.m. in reference to a fire, according to John Shelton with Surry County Emergency Services.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a person dead inside the home. Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs says it is unknown if the person was killed by the fire or not.

There are hot spots within the house, so it is not safe to allow death investigators inside. Once they can, the case will be investigated as a homicide.