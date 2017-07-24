Asheboro makes progress on city’s first community center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The City of Asheboro is making progress on turning the Acme-McCrary & Sapona Fitness Center into the city’s first community center.

The Acme-McCrary & Sapona Foundation, Inc. gifted the facility to the City of Asheboro.

It was built in 1948.

Over the last several weeks, city crews have started working on some interior issues.

“[They’ve] been taking out some of the old stuff that couldn't be reused, the old bleachers, some old carpeting. It has been quite a process. So far, they have done a great job [to get] a lot of these things out of the way so this new equipment new material can be brought in," said Jody Maness, assistant recreation superintendent.

There are three floors that house a variety of useful amenities including a swimming pool, weight room, a gymnasium, a kitchen and potential office space.

“Our staff people are already trying to determine what kind of classes, educational classes that the public might want and I think we’re talking about health and wellness education, healthy eating, maybe a cooking class or two,” Mayor David Smith said.

Moving forward, the city says the top priority is a new roof.

The hope is to have a grand opening for the community center in early 2018.