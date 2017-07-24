7-year-old boy finds massive prehistoric shark tooth at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A 7-year-old Virginia boy who was vacationing in Myrtle Beach with his family in June stumbled upon a massive find — a megalodon shark tooth.

The megalodon, which is the largest shark known to history, is estimated to have been around 50 to 59 feet, according to The Sun News. The tooth found by Foster Frazier was 5 inches long.

Foster’s parents say he was knocking sands off the sides of the stream when he found it.

“His father, myself, and his younger brother were downstream from him at the time and heard him yelling what he’d found and saw him holding it up,” said mother Tina Frazier. “We were speechless.”

According to Coastal Carolina University marine science professor Daniel Abel, the tooth is estimated to be millions of years old as megalodons lived from about 23 million to 2.6 million years ago.

Tina says her son’s “treasure” is proudly displayed on the shark enthusiasts’ shelf.

“Foster has always loved sharks. Every book he reads is about sharks, every shirt he wears has a shark in it and he has always told us he was going to find a megalodon tooth one day,” she said. “We have always told him that he’d have to get older and scuba dive to find a tooth like that, however, he said God would help him know where to look, and he must have been right.”

