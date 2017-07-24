6 charged with conspiracy to traffic ‘kilogram quantities of cocaine’ in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Six people were arrested in Winston-Salem and face drug charges, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

On Thursday, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Winston-Salem Police Department concluded a joint operation targeting a group of individuals residing in Winston-Salem who were involved in the distribution of “kilogram quantities of cocaine,” the release said.

The group was attempting to purchase multiple kilograms of cocaine from a source of supply in Mexico, the release said.

The following people were arrested:

Maximino Sandoval-Penaloza, 36, is charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine. He is being held under a $1.5 million bond.

Ricardo Noyola-Medina, 29, is charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine. He is being held under a $1.5 million bond.

Oscar Milian-Banos, 21, is charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine. He is being held under a $1 million bond.

Luis Fernando Calleja-Perez, 20, is charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine. He is being held under a $1 million bond.

Jasen Timothy Checo, 22, is charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine, fleeing to elude arrest and careless and reckless driving. He is being held under a $1 million bond.

Doralee Moctezuma-Marcial, 20, is charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine. She is being held under a $1 million bond.

During the investigation, officers seized three vehicles, four firearms, a bulletproof vest and approximately $60,000 in cash.

More charges, such as gun and immigration violations, are forthcoming, police said.