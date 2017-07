× 2 shot in southeast Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot in southeast Greensboro on Monday evening.

The shooting was reported outside of 1628 Willow Road at about 6 p.m., according to Greensboro police Public Information Officer Susan Danielsen.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time, Danielsen said.

36.051876 -79.762283