Women believe they may have footage that shows ghost at North Carolina palace

NEW BERN, N.C. – Two women believe they have video footage that may show the ghost of a servant at a North Carolina palace.

The Daily Mail British newspaper reported that Danielle Hyde, 21, and Savanna Brown, 23, recently recorded the video at Tryon Palace in New Bern.

They believe the footage may show the ghost of a female servant at the palace who could have died in an 18th century fire.

“The palace is actually known for being haunted,” Hyde said, according to the Daily Mail. “There was a fire there in 1798 and I believe it started where the servants used to live.”

Hyde reportedly said the ghost’s “silhouette wasn’t very detailed, you can’t make out the colour of her hair.”

The pair said they only noticed the apparent figure when they uploaded the footage to social media.