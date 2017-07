Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of people in the Piedmont are without power across Forsyth and Guilford counties on Sunday night.

Just over 3,000 people are without power in Forsyth County and more than 9,000 people are without power in Guilford County.

Duke Energy crews will be working through the night to restore power. In Forsyth County, the estimated restoration time is 2 a.m. Monday. For Guilford, it's 8 a.m.

Strong storms took down trees in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.