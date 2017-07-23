× Suspects wanted in Lexington homicide arrested at motel in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man and woman wanted in connection to the homicide of a man found dead inside a Lexington home have been arrested.

Edward Joshua Grainger, 26, and Connie Nicole Miller, 20, both of the Silver Valley community, were arrested Sunday night at a Motel 6 in High Point.

The suspects had been wanted in connection to the death of 39-year-old Ricky Dean McDowell.

Deputies responded to a home at 188 Gordon Lane at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a 911 hang-up call.

Arriving officers found the victim dead inside the home, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies have called McDowell’s death a homicide, but did not say how he died.