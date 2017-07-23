× Police investigate 3 separate reports of sexual assault at North Carolina State University

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Univerity police are investigating three separate reports of sexual assault that allegedly occurred Friday night on campus, according to WTVD.

Authorities said the assaults happened at a party in Wolf Village. The three female victims told authorities that they knew the alleged male offenders.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made in the case.