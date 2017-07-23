Massive NC fire contained, but woman heartbroken over loss of precious photos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. -- A massive fire broke out at the old Shuford Mills building at about 7:15 p.m. Friday in Granite Falls.

WSOC reported that fire departments from five counties were on the scene of the inferno near downtown. The mill had been converted into a storage building.

Even though the fire is contained, it's still smoldering and being monitored by officials around the clock. People stood in awe in front of the mill Saturday afternoon.

“It's crazy because we saw it from the highway,” onlooker Margaret Hough said referring to the hundreds of storage units that were destroyed.

One of those belonged to Brenda Howell, who had pictures of her daughter Missy, who died three years ago.

"It seems like a bad dream and I want to wake up,” Howell said. "Pictures from the first day she was born all the way up till she was 22. It's like losing her all over again."