Man reported missing at Belews Lake on Saturday identified

STOKESDALE, N.C. – Authorities have identified a man who went missing at Belews Lake on Saturday after an empty boat was found near shore.

A search and recovery effort is underway for Walter Otto Neumann, 72, of Advance, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Crews were called to the area near Humphrey’s Marina at 435 Humphreys Ridge Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday in reference to a missing person.

Neumann is described as 5’10” with hazel eyes and gray hair. A neighbor said she saw him leave his home with the fishing boat and never return.

Officials are continuing to search for Neumann on Sunday. Anyone with any information can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.