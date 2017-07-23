Hop’s Burger Bar opening third restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Hops Burger Bar of Greensboro is opening a third restaurant at 140 W. Franklin St. in Chapel Hill, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

"We believe Chapel Hill is perfect for Hops Burger Bar," said Chris Martin, owner of Hop's. "We just love the interesting variety of people and the wonderful history of Franklin Street and Chapel Hill."

The new location will be about the same size as the two Greensboro restaurants. It will feature a large covered patio that overlooks the intersection of Franklin and Church streets.

"We have learned a lot since first opening four years ago and we have been improving, organizing and preparing for this opportunity," Martin said.

