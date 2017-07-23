FOX8 Night at Bowman Gray Stadium not short on action

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The rain came at Bowman Gray Stadium just in time to knock the edge off the extreme heat and still leave time for crews to have the track dry in time to start the racing action on time for FOX8 night at the famed quarter mile.

The FOX8 100 Modified race was the feature event of the night with brothers Jason and Burt Myers starting on the front row and battled throughout the race, swapping the lead early in the race on a restart.

Jason battled an engine sputter throughout the race that he worried might cost him the race but he was able to hold off his brother on a couple of late restarts including a 3-lap shootout to finish the race.

It was Jason Myers’ 30th career win at Bowman Gray.

The fastest 4 drivers in qualifying were Brandon Ward, Tim Brown, Lee Jeffreys and Danny Bohn. They had the opportunity to drop to the rear of the field and race for the chance to win the $9,000 Fans’ Challenge if they could finish in the top 4.

Only Jeffreys and Bohn took the challenge but they only finished 11th and 6th respectively.

The final Fans’ Challenge two weeks from now will be worth $12,000.

In the 1st of the night’s 2 Sportsman division races, Zack Clifton pulled off a daring move coming out of turn 4 on the last lap to pass Tommy Neal for the win. The two banged side by side all the way to the finish line in one of the better finishes of the night.

In the Street Stock race, Donnie Martin got his first career victory but it’s the move Bryan Sykes put on Amber Lynn that has everyone talking.

Lynn is the second place car in the points and was passing Sykes for 4th place when Sykes’ car turned into Lynn’s car spinning her into the wall, destroying her car.

Sykes posted on social media that he had an issue that caused his car to lurch to the left into her car.

Amber Lynn posted on her Facebook page that she’s OK, a little sore, but disappointed in what happened.

Other winners of the night were John Holloman IV in the second Sportsman race and Chris Allison and Josh Broome in the 2 Stadium Stock races.

There are four races left in the 2017 Bowman Gray Racing season.