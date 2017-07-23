× Davidson County deputies seek two suspects in Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County deputies are searching for two suspects after finding a man dead in a house on Gordon Lane, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Deputies took out active murder warrants for Edward Joshua Grainger, 26, and Connie Nicole Miller, 20, of the Silver Valley community, in connection to the death of 39-year-old Ricky Dean McDowell.

McDowell died at his house at 164 Gordon Lane in Lexington. Deputies are treating McDowell’s death as a homicide, but did not say how he died.

Investigators responded at 8:35 p.m. Saturday to a 911 hang-up from 188 Gordon Lane but were redirected to where deputies found McDowell’s body.